New potential Raw logo shown on Netflix during Tyson/Paul fight

During the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing fight last night, an ad for Raw aired, showing what looks to be the new logo that will be used for the show once it moves over to the streaming giant.

The new logo has two lines above and below the word Raw, with the top line connecting to the W while the bottom one connects to the R, making it look more like BAW than RAW. The bottom part is also arched up rather than straight. It’s unknown if this is the final version of the logo that they’re going with but it’s the one that was part of the ad.

Also, Mauro Ranallo, who was calling the show, plugged WWE, saying that in 2016, he was at the AT&T Stadium doing commentary as part of WrestleMania.

“It’s great to hear from so many of my former colleagues at WWE glad they’re enjoying boxing on Netflix,” Ranallo said as a lower third graphic showed Raw’s premiere date.

