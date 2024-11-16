Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson result

Nov 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, beat the 58-year-old across eight rounds, in front of 70,000 fans and live on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision.

Tyson says he’s not done after being defeated by Jake Paul and calls out Logan Paul.

Logan says Mike doesn’t want the smoke and he’ll destroy him if they ever step in the ring.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Naomi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal