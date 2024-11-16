Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson result

YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, beat the 58-year-old across eight rounds, in front of 70,000 fans and live on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision.

Tyson says he’s not done after being defeated by Jake Paul and calls out Logan Paul.

Logan says Mike doesn’t want the smoke and he’ll destroy him if they ever step in the ring.

Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson at the end of the match. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/FUQGZVyADQ — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

