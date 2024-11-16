Former AEW star says Speedball Mike Bailey ideal fit for AEW

Matt Hardy says “Speedball” Mike Bailey is an ideal fit for AEW.

“I think he is an ideal fit for AEW, especially with their style and the matches they are typically looking for to produce on their television. He’s gonna do great out there. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about Mike Bailey.

My time working with him has been a pleasure, he really gets it, he gets the idea of classic wrestling and storytelling a lot better than I expected him to because I knew he was a guy that was flashy and doing fancy super cool moves. He’s a great athlete but he’s got a great mind.”

(Source: Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)

