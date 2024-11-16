Braun Strowman makes his return to action

Last night after Smackdown went off the air, Braun Strowman made his return to action. The match featured the LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee taking on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles.

The match took a chaotic turn when Carlito interfered, prompting Strowman to step in and level the playing field. The situation escalated into a six-man tag team match. This was Strowman’s first match since suffering a torn groin during the Last Monster Standing Match against ‘Big’ Bronson Reed.

Braun Strowman returned to action last night in a Dark Match! He had been out for about 6 weeks with a torn groin#SmackDown (: @Steven_R) pic.twitter.com/KY1OtoBWRW — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 16, 2024

