AEW Collision Report, 11/16/24

Join us for results from the latest episode of AEW Collision. Coverage begins at 8PM.

No DQ match for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

Shelton Benjamin (w/ MVP) vs. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

LFI (Rush and The Beast Mortos) vs. The Acclaimed

Johnny TV (w/ MxM Collection) vs. Daniel Garcia

Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bulk Bronson

We’ll hear from The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, Kris Statlander, and FTR

Match 1. Mina Shirakawa VS Harley Cameron

Mina is the British Womens Champion. Harley and Mina show off for the crowd for the first few mins. Mina surfs the legs next. Harley counters with a chop to the throat and leg sweep. Harley rings Mina’s neck on the ropes and then chokes her. She follows up with elbows to the back of the neck. Mina then Russians Harley. After a back elbow, and a kick to the face, Mina gets a two count. Mina locks on the figure 4 next. Harley gets to the ropes. They trade punches and kicks mid ring. Harley belly to back suplexes Mina for two. Harley is favoring her leg badly. Mina discus elbows, springboard kicks gets a two count off a top rope sling blade. Glamour Driver and it is over.

Winner, Mina Shirakawa

Match 2. Daniel Garcia VS Johnny TV (with MxM Collection)

The two trade shoulder blocks to start the match. MxM interfere on the outside and chokeslam Garcia. We go to break. Johnny lands a top rope tornado to the floor. Jack Perry shows up and attacks Daddy Magic who was at the announce table. He drags him to the back. Garcia lands a Saito suplex back in the ring. Garcia goes to work on Johnny in the corner with kicks and punches. He gets a two off a spinning neckbreaker. Johnny backdrops Garcia to the floor and MxM attack him. Garcia fights them off, but eats a springboard kick and neckbreaker. He misses the split legged moonsault. Garcia locks on the cobra clutch and it is over.

Winner, Daniel Garcia by submission

Garcia sees Perry on the jumbo tron beating up Magic. Garcia runs to the back. We see Perry dragging Magic and locking him to his truck by a chain. Garcia makes it in time to stop Perry from driving off. The segment ends with Perry taking a beating against the side of the truck.

Match 3. Shelton Benjamin (with MVP) Komander (with Hype Man)

Shelton’s power is on display right away as he throws Komander all around the ring. MVP chants are loud. Shelton lands a double chop off the ropes. Shelton tosses Komander some more. Komander lands a kick off the ropes and a shotgun dropkick. Shelton catches Komander off a dive and tosses him again. We go to break.

