WWE attempted to book an event at the Hammerstein Ballroom, Angle says Tyson is the GOAT

– WWE Attempted To Book An Event At The Hammerstein Ballroom Following ECW Arena Success but pulled out …

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE NXT attempted to book a date at the Hammerstein Ballroom to follow up on the 2300 Arena success. However, the date they wanted was close enough to the dates AEW had booked and WWE removed themselves from the Booking

ECW held shows at the venue while operating before WWE held the 2005 and 2006 editions of the One Night Stand pay-per-view event there.

– Kurt Angle says Mike Tyson is the GOAT and Jake Paul isn’t ready for him …

I can't wait to watch you tonight knowing that you will be giving it everything you got. You're not just the man, you're the GOAT! Good luck my friend @miketyson#knockoutpunch pic.twitter.com/5HGRRKasa7 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

