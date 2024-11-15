Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results

AEW taped matches for the Saturday, November 16th 2024 edition AEW Collision on Thursday night from Albany, NY Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Justin Barone and PWInsider.com…

*Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron.

*Daniel Garcia forced Johnny TV to submit.

*Shelton Benjamin pinned Kommander with a powerslam.

*Powerhouse Hobbs pinned Beefcake Boulder.

*The Acclaimed defeated Rush & Beast Mortos to advance to the AEW Full Gear Tag Team Title bout.

*AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in a No DQ bout.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

