Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results

Nov 15, 2024 - by James Walsh

AEW taped matches for the Saturday, November 16th 2024 edition AEW Collision on Thursday night from Albany, NY Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Justin Barone and PWInsider.com…

*Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron.

*Daniel Garcia forced Johnny TV to submit.

*Shelton Benjamin pinned Kommander with a powerslam.

*Powerhouse Hobbs pinned Beefcake Boulder.

*The Acclaimed defeated Rush & Beast Mortos to advance to the AEW Full Gear Tag Team Title bout.

*AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May defeated Anna Jay in a No DQ bout.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alexia Nicole

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal