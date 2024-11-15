Photo of the new NXT class, legend endorses Miss Elizabeth for the WWE hall of fame

– While speaking on the Four Horsemen Network, Arn Anderson stated that he believes Miss Elizabeth should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He thinks she is an important figure in wrestling and is surprised she hasn’t been inducted yet. Anderson believes that, despite the complexities of their personal lives, Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage should have been inducted together, as they were together both in wrestling and in the eyes of the fans. He feels that when two people are so closely connected, they should have been honored together.

– Newest NXT class – Lance Anoa’i & Elijah Holyfield (Evander’s Son) with their Performance Center class, including Zaria too

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

