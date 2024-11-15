NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Nov 15, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Brinley Reece defeats Stevie Turner

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defeats Oro Mensah and Eddy Thorpe

Lola Vice and Giulia defeat NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

The Family: Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Adriana Rizzo defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne / Tavion Heights / Wren Sinclair

Stephanie Vaquer defeats Lainey Reid

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Jasper Troy

Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams and Andre Chase defeat Lexis King and Ridge Holland

Thanks to @CarterShyloh in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

