NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Nov 15, 2024
The Complete Results from the Armory:
Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening
Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon
Brinley Reece defeats Stevie Turner
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defeats Oro Mensah and Eddy Thorpe
Lola Vice and Giulia defeat NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade
The Family: Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Adriana Rizzo defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne / Tavion Heights / Wren Sinclair
Stephanie Vaquer defeats Lainey Reid
NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Jasper Troy
Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams and Andre Chase defeat Lexis King and Ridge Holland
