Notes on CM Punk’s dog Larry, Tyson slaps Jake Paul (video) – Logan responds

Nov 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk’s dog ‘Larry’ has outdrawn several current WWE Superstars as well as some WWE legends with regards to merchandise on WWE Shop.

Fans can expect multiple new ‘Larry’ items upon Punk’s return to TV, which is rumored to be later this month.

(via WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– During their pre-fight face off tonight in Texas, Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul, after it was revealed that Paul had stepped on Tyson’s right foot just seconds earlier.

