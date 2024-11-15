Match set for next week’s Impact, likely match for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Nov 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Masha Slamovich will face Alisha Edwards NEXT WEEK on TNA iMPACT and the winner will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at TNA Turning Point on November 29th LIVE on TNA+ from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship is set to main event for ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ on 12/14 from the Nassau Coliseum, in Long Island, New York.

