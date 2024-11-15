Kenny Omega on returning to wrestling, MJF and Alicia Atout’s Christmas card (photo)

– Kenny Omega on why he’s making his returning to wrestling in NJPW and not AEW:

“A lot of people, not only in Japan, but internationally didn’t know who I was until New Japan. So I really do do owe New Japan a gigantic thank you. I do feel that there’s a debt I have to repay in some way, shape, or fashion. And I think that if by making my comeback at the Tokyo Dome is a way to repay that, if it can help something for their business, then I’m more than happy to do that.”

source: Sean Ross Sapp/Fightful

– MJF and Alicia Atout with Jolly Old Saint Nick..

