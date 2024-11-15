JR says he could tell Malakai Black has been “a little disenchanted” in AEW

Jim Ross says he could tell Malakai Black has been “a little disenchanted” in AEW recently after talking to him:

“He could have been more deeply woven into the storylines over time. He’s one of my favorite characters. He’s a smart guy, he’s a hell of a worker, he can be a babyface or a heel. Wherever he’s gonna go, he’s gonna make money, and he’s gonna be an asset to any company that he works for.

“I talked to him a couple of pay-per-views ago, and he didn’t tell me this, but you could tell he was a little disenchanted, and if a better offer came along that he was comfortable with… because he’s comfortable in AEW, I mean, god almighty, think about this – they work a day a week. They wrestle a day a week for AEW, maybe two if they get booked on both the Saturday show and the Wednesday show, but that doesn’t happen that much. But if it did, you’d be working two days a week.

“So I don’t know, I think his future’s always gonna be bright. He’s creative. He’s a creative guy. His tattoos are interesting as hell. He’s a very creative guy, likes to express himself. He reminded me, when I first met him, of Jake Roberts with that kinda mystical voodoo shit.”

(Grilling JR)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

