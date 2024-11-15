Damian Priest on Paul Heyman’s advice, Kenny Omega on Gabe Kidd

– Kenny Omega says that “he didn’t know Gabe Kidd from a glory hole in the wall” and that Gabe brought Robbie X for back up out of fear that a physical confrontation wouldn’t go Gabe’s way.

Source: Fightful

– Damian Priest says Paul Heyman told him he has to live and breathe his character in and out of the ring

“Paul Heyman was talking to me after RAW and he was like, “There’s no distinction between, you know, the character and the person. Like, that’s you. That’s you now. That’s who you are!”

Source: Cheap Heat

