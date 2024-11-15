11/15/24 AEW Rampage Recap

– Hikaru Shida defeated Leila Grey

– Harley Cameron tries playing the guitar and singing but runs out of time

– Mark Briscoe defeated Ari Daivari

– Komander defeated Rocky Romero

– Taya Valkyrie goes to Anna Jay on behalf of herself & Deonna Purrazzo and offers to help Anna in her AEW Women’s Title Match against Mariah May for a small fee

Anna declines and tells Taya to mind her own business

– MVP is scouting people because some need management, and then some need to be beaten down to learn to stand back up. He mentions Swerve as an example

MVP says Swerve isn’t listening to him

– Ricochet defeated Dante Martin with The Spirit Gun

