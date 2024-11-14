Updated AEW Full Gear PPV card

Updated Card for Full Gear

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: Private Party (c) vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Outrunners vs. TBD

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-Adam Page vs. Jay White

-Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

-MJF vs. Roderick Strong

-Zero Hour: Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall

