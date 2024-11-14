Updated AEW Full Gear PPV card
-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match: Private Party (c) vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Outrunners vs. TBD
-AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
-Adam Page vs. Jay White
-Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
-MJF vs. Roderick Strong
-Zero Hour: Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall