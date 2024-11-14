The possibility of Kurt Angle and Wade Barrett wrestling again

– Kurt Angle (via The Takedown) says he would love to face John Cena during his retirement tour, but he’s not physically able

“A lot of people ask me if I’d wrestle Cena for his retirement match. No, no—I mean, listen, my body needs replacements. I’ve had five neck surgeries, back surgery last year, and I need shoulder replacements. I’m in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling.”

– Wade Barrett is expected to return to the ring soon and feud with Drew McIntyre.

It was noted that the company is planning to have Barrett compete in the ring part-time for another run, and that a full-time return is not planned for the former Nexus leader

Barrett is also set to continue his role as an active commentator in the company

Source: WrestleVotes

