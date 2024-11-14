Mina Shirakawa in action on Collision, DDP on Triple H in charge

Nov 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mina Shirakawa will have a match with Harley Cameron on Collision …

Diamond Dallas Page says legends are now treated with respect in WWE all thanks to Triple H…

“It’s just a whole different respect level for the legends because of Triple H. You gotta put it all back to the guy whose face is on it, him and Nick Khan, it’s really important to them that these guys are appreciated. And that’s all I think anybody wants.”

Source: Bleacher Report

Post Category: News

