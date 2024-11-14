Mina Shirakawa in action on Collision, DDP on Triple H in charge

– Mina Shirakawa will have a match with Harley Cameron on Collision …

See #AEWCollision TOMORROW NIGHT at @TheMVPArena in Albany, NY before it airs SATURDAY! Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa@MinaShirakawa makes her long-awaited return to #AEW! Will she be feeling the wrath of @HarleyCameron_? Watch it THIS SATURDAY 11/16 at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/yNPLrU6raw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2024

– Diamond Dallas Page says legends are now treated with respect in WWE all thanks to Triple H…

“It’s just a whole different respect level for the legends because of Triple H. You gotta put it all back to the guy whose face is on it, him and Nick Khan, it’s really important to them that these guys are appreciated. And that’s all I think anybody wants.”

Source: Bleacher Report

