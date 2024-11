Matches announced for upcoming Collision and Dynamite

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW Women’s World Championship – No Disqualification Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

-Full Gear Contender’s Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

-Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV

-Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

#AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY 11/20@Santander_Arena | Reading, PA

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta Before his match vs #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley at #AEWFullGear, @OrangeCassidy will get his hands on one of the Champ's 'pawns' – @WheelerYuta! pic.twitter.com/bxvUyfSPr7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email