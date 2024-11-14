Darby Allin not a fan of the term “Superstar”

While speaking to A Meal & A Match, AEW star Darby Allin discussed the term “superstar” being used for wrestlers…

“That’s why with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, they can see me and relate. I’m not just coming into AEW and being like, ‘Yo, everything’s perfect, I’m a superstar.’ Superstar is just such a stupid term. We’re like, ‘You’re down here, we’re up here, we’re superstars. I’m one of you who just made it, you know what I mean, and you can make it too.’” (quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)

Darby also commented on how he recovers from matches…

“My whole downstairs is like a laboratory. I’m friends with DDP, and he’s got all this state of the art, like, physical recovery stuff at his house, and so I’ll go up and try it out. Now, like I’ve got two ice baths at my house, I’ve got saunas, I’ve got breathing machines, I’ve got everything, because I want to be like crazy for as long as possible.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

