Ari Emanuel says Raw will bring many new Netflix subscribers, Bischoff criticizes AEW wardrobe

– WWE & TKO CEO Ari Emanuel (via Bloomberg)

says RAW being on Netflix will bring a ton of new subscribers to the platform

“There’s a huge chunk of the audience that are WWE fans that are, not right now, based on our research, Netflix subscribers and if they capture a portion of those, it’s a huge win for them and a huge win for us.”

– Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW Wardrobe, Calls It ‘Low Budget Garbage’ and Claims Gear Comes From Unwanted Salvation Army Donations.

Apparently the @AEW wardrobe department purchases talent ring gear and wardrobe from the donations to Salvation Army that no one wants. This is some low budget garbage. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 14, 2024

