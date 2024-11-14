Ari Emanuel says Raw will bring many new Netflix subscribers, Bischoff criticizes AEW wardrobe

– WWE & TKO CEO Ari Emanuel (via Bloomberg)
says RAW being on Netflix will bring a ton of new subscribers to the platform

“There’s a huge chunk of the audience that are WWE fans that are, not right now, based on our research, Netflix subscribers and if they capture a portion of those, it’s a huge win for them and a huge win for us.”

– Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW Wardrobe, Calls It ‘Low Budget Garbage’ and Claims Gear Comes From Unwanted Salvation Army Donations.

