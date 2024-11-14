11/14/24 TNA Impact Recap

Nov 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mike Santana defeatsled KC Navarro to kick-off TNA

– The Rasclez defeated Alan Angels & Jake Crist

– The Northern Armory defeated Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Johnathan Gresham

– Joe Hendry defeated Ryan Nemeth

– Rosemary defeated Jada Stone

– Masha Slamovich vs Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match next week on TNA

Winner faces Jordynne Grace at TNA Turning Point for the gold

– Nic Nemeth defeated Brian Myers

After the match, Eddie Edwards attacks Nemeth from behind, and Myers joins in. Joe Hendry returns, this time with a shinai, and swings it at Eddie and Myers before nearly inadvertently hitting Nemeth to end TNA.

