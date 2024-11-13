WWE News and Notes

– According to WrestleVotes Radio during their Q&A session, from now until the end of 2025, WWE has plans for five special Saturday Night’s Main Event-style shows, including the December edition. One of these will take place before their premier show, WrestleMania. Furthermore, the report also stated that these events would join other notable shows, like Elimination Chamber, as essential parts of the WrestleMania season.

– CM Punk is now being advertised for the WWE ‘Survivor Series: War Games’ PLE in Vancouver on November 30.

– Fightful Select reports that WWE talent that were spoken to said that there was no discussion backstage of a Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Raw this past Monday night.

– NXT star Karmen Petrovic will face Sumie Sakai at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII on Sunday, November 24.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

