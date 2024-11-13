Review of Titus O’Neil book on fatherhood experiences

In 2019 WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) fans got to experience life through the eyes of superstar and global ambassador Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard when he released an autobiography “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” with help from Paul Guzzo. Mr. Bullard had more to say about his life, this time as a father of three. So the partnership returns with the new release, “WRESTLING WITH FATHERHOOD: MY CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY TO MY GREATEST TITLE; DAD” (ECW Press, 212pp, $22.95.) There is a foreword by Hollywood producer Will Packer.

For those who did not read the initial offering or do not know Mr. Bullard’s background, go buy the book or do an internet search before reading this review. Don’t worry I will wait.

If you are thinking this a sequel with more stories of his adventures in the wrestling ring and the football field, forget that notion right now. This book does acknowledge his careers in Arena Football League plus WWE, but only when Mr. Bullard talks about balancing parenthood and the treacherous road schedule WWE talent endure. Overall the book is a journey through being married with children to being divorced with children. In addition it tackles the stereotypes of being a black father in America and how Mr. Bullard used lessons from previous generations to better himself. He also used lessons to help mold the futures of his two sons and adopted daughter such as the chapter entitled “How to Spoil Children (Without Raising Spoiled Children.)

This is a great read for all, especially dad like me (but my kids are 22 and 16) who grew up in a single parent home and feared they would not be an adequate parent to their kids. If you get the chance, I repeat please perform an internet search for more information on the philanthropic side of Mr. Bullard. Especially what he has done in the Tampa, Florida area for nearly a decade.

This title can be purchased through book sellers across America or the publisher www.ECWPress.com

