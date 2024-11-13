Paradigm Talent Agency launches The Sports Group

Paradigm Talent Agency has announced the launch of a sports division called The Sports Group, which will affect numerous WWE stars.

Per Deadline, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton and 10 other WWE stars are on the Sports Group’s talent roster, with Natalya, Tiffany Stratton and Montez Ford to be featured in upcoming projects dealt with by the group’s publishing division.

The Sports Group will help to “mine best-in-class opportunities” for clients, with examples given including helping athletes transition from sports to the entertainment industry, and helping to develop brand partnerships.

(Deadline)

