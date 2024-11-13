Liv Morgan wants Sabrina Carpenter for her theme song

During an interview with Billboard, the first-ever WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan spoke about wanting Sabrina Carpenter to do her WWE theme song.

“You know what? Daddy Dom really likes Sabrina Carpenter, so I think that I would love Sabrina Carpenter to put her own spin on my theme song,” Morgan said. “Maybe add some lyrics to it and I would love to do that for Daddy Dom. I think Sabrina would have so much fun stepping foot into WWE and experiencing the WWE universe, especially at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Are you kidding?”

Morgan also spoke about rumors of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion possibly having a match in WWE.

“Can you imagine,” Morgan said. “Well, Raquel and I are going to beat Jade and Bianca for those tag team titles. So we’ll head to WrestleMania and I’ll be your women’s world champion, your women’s Crown Jewel champion and half of your women’s tag team champions. That offer still stands for them if they want a shot at our newly-crowned championships. [I’d love] to beat them in my hometown.”

