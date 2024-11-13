Kurt Angle on Baron Corbin: “I think he’s underrated”

During an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com, Kurt Angle commented on Baron Corbin’s departure from WWE…

“Baron, I think he’s underrated. I think it kinda sucks — they started utilizing him the way they should have, they had him beat me, which I was okay with, it was my last match and obviously you’re gonna lose your last match when you retire. Baron, after that, he ended up winning King Of The Ring and then nothing else happened with him. It’s a little disappointing to know that he beat a legend at WrestleMania in the legend’s last match and they didn’t really do much with him after that. For me, it makes me feel like I did that for nothing. It’s not like, ‘Screw you Angle’, but, it kinda is [laughs].

I thought they were gonna run with the kid, I thought they were gonna make him one of the top tier guys and he was on his way. I do believe they changed his character a couple times, I think he was Happy Corbin and then something else. I don’t know if they found anything that really stuck and maybe that’s why they let him go because they couldn’t find a character. But, Baron has a great personality, he didn’t need a character, he could be him and he was entertaining as it is. I was just a little disappointed that they didn’t do much with him and then they let him go.”

