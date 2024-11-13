Jake Hager opens up about his AEW Departure

Jake Hager Opens Up About AEW Departure, Pursues New Career Paths to Balance Work and Family Life.

Jake Hager recently revealed that his AEW contract expired in June, and he’s exploring new opportunities. Reflecting on his departure, he said, “It’s interesting. I’m excited to find out. My contract expired with AEW in June. I just left them.” Now working independently, Hager shared that, at 42, he’s looking for ways to balance his career with family life, saying, “I want to find a way to be home more with my kids.” He’s considering options in construction and rental properties while also expressing interest in remaining on camera, possibly as an announcer.

He explained, “I’d love to sit down with you, John, and get some pointers about announcing and maybe stay on camera that way.”

Reflecting on his journey, Hager acknowledged his career with gratitude: “I’ve had a great career, very blessed to have that career.” With the pressure eased, he’s now focused on being “a good dad and good example” for his kids, aiming to make choices that balance both his personal and professional lives.

Source: Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw

