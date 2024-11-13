December 17 episode of NXT to air live from Lowell, Massachusetts

NXT will be back on the road next month for the December 17 episode on CW.

This will be the fourth episode on the road for NXT ever since it moved to the CW last month. The first two episodes were from Rosemont and Chesterfield respectively and last week from Philadelphia.

This next time around, NXT will be from Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, a frequent stop for AEW/ROH. NXT held their Battleground event in May of last year in the same location.

The pre-sale will kick off on Tuesday, November 19 using the code NXTLIVE and the general public on-sale starts the following day at 10AM ET.

WWE today announced that #WWENXT will head to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, December 17! Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://t.co/aVncPWsVxM. MORE INFO: https://t.co/rnl2RLy39D pic.twitter.com/5lFOMD67uo — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

