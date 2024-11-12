Shelton Benjamin says he was underutilized in WWE, Kamille on the red carpet (photo)
– Shelton Benjamin says that in WWE he was suppressed and underutilized, and in AEW he can show fans who he really is again:
“I definitely feel like i’ve been suppressed, underutilized. I’ve definitely felt like, here in AEW, I’ve had the opportunity to show
#aew #kamille pic.twitter.com/p9ObHMoAZo
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 13, 2024
fans who I really am, what I really can do, and not have to do the things I had to do previously. I really love that I can be me here in AEW.”
(AEW Close Up)
– Kamille on the red carpet for the film “Queen of The Ring”.
I hope Kamille eventually turns on Mercedes Mone and she goes on to win the AEW World Women’s Championship.