Shelton Benjamin says he was underutilized in WWE, Kamille on the red carpet (photo)

Nov 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Shelton Benjamin says that in WWE he was suppressed and underutilized, and in AEW he can show fans who he really is again:

“I definitely feel like i’ve been suppressed, underutilized. I’ve definitely felt like, here in AEW, I’ve had the opportunity to show


fans who I really am, what I really can do, and not have to do the things I had to do previously. I really love that I can be me here in AEW.”

(AEW Close Up)

– Kamille on the red carpet for the film “Queen of The Ring”.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. James says:
    November 13, 2024 at 12:03 am

    I hope Kamille eventually turns on Mercedes Mone and she goes on to win the AEW World Women’s Championship.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dani Jordyn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal