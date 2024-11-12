Rob Van Dam: “It’s an awesome time to be a legend “

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rob Van Dam commented on the treatment of WWE Legends in 2024…

“It’s an awesome time to be a legend because WWE has come around to where they’re focusing more, putting energy on those who laid the ground before us, and that’s important, and it’s really changed the business for people like you and me, Tommy [Dreamer], and many of our peers. It’s really changed in a good way. Just a few years ago, I don’t even know if the wrestles knew who used to do it before them because you just tap into your ego so much to get into this job that you’re thinking of me and nobody else. But to take a moment and say, ‘Hey, let’s show some respect,’ it goes a long way.

It’s a really good time to be a legend. The legends, I feel like they’re gonna be popping up a lot, doing more work, more promotions, be part of the show more, and I love it. I love history. I love how it adds depth, as opposed to erasing the history and acting like it didn’t exist…I do feel like very much like I keep saying, moving forward, even if it’s just on the royalty deals for the legend deals or whatever, I just think it’s gonna be a good year for the legends. They’re gonna get a lot of love and acknowledgment for what they’ve done, and that’s really important.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

