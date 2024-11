Quick NXT Preview

WWE NXT Cards/Previews- November 12, 2024:

1. Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Wes Lee vs Cedric Alexander

2. Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Cora Jade vs Sol Ruca

3. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs Kelani Jordan

4. Nikkita Lyons vs Adriana Rizzo

Ava to announce next challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s

5. Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)

After an eventful few weeks for the champ, we will hear from @_trickwilliams TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/tQKCOMtJ4g — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 11, 2024

