Nash needs shoulder surgery, Street Profits causing a stir, Waller on Australia getting Wrestlemania

– Grayson Waller via Insight reveals that WWE holding a WrestleMania in Australia is never actually going to happen

“If I have to be honest…no, Australia, I’m sorry, it’s not going to happen. The time zone is rough, and I understand that. WrestleMania is such a big show—it’s our showcase, and they want the most eyes on it.”

– The Street Profits have stirred up discussion regarding some recent tweets, comments, and interview answers that had indicated frustration, reports Fightful Select. Some talent within WWE spoken to said that they had seen and heard the same, but weren’t sure if it was part of a grander work for the show. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had signed multi-year deals with WWE in 2019. But there is no clear indication that the two had their deals coming up soon, or if they would re-sign with the company.

– Kevin Nash needs shoulder surgery..

Nash details during training something popped within his shoulder, which now has led to needing surgery….

“It looks like I’m gonna get my shoulder operated on, on top of my [back]. Something popped in my shoulder training on Tuesday. Never stops, man. One of them is my nerve is pinched, and it’s making my quad not fire. The other one is, when I wipe my a**, I scream. Something popped, and it’s weird because it doesn’t bleed out. It’s sore as f***. It’s crunching. I heard something pop. Yeah [it’s in pain now].”

Source: Kliq This Podcast

