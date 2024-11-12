Mercedes Mone on not working with Jade Cargill, ROH Final Battle location

– Mercedes Mone mentioned on the Battleground podcast that fans wanted to see her face Jade Cargill, but their respective signings with AEW and #WWE prevented it, highlighting wrestling’s uncertainty

“I mean, you never know in wrestling. And no. I never crossed paths with her. But every single autograph signing that I’ve been to before I even came to AEW, so many fans were like, ‘I hope you get to wrestle Jade [Cargill.] I want you to wrestle Jade.’ I’m like, ‘All right.’ And then I came to AEW and then she went to the other place. But you never know. There’s a lot of dream matches out there in existence. So, you never know in wrestling.”

– Reports from Andrew Zarian and Fightful confirm that Ring of Honor Final Battle 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

