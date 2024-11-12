Drew McIntyre on a leave from WWE, Melina asked about a WWE legends deal

– Drew McIntyre is currently on leave from WWE being given time off to deal with some personal losses in the UK, reports Fightful. It was noted that WWE is allowing McIntyre to take whatever time he needs as he is also healing up after suffering a large wound in his HIAC match with CM Punk at Bad Blood.

– In 2020, there was a report that suggested Melina had signed a Legends Deal with WWE, but she shut down these rumors at the time. There has been some rumblings in recent years of Melina having talks with WWE, but she has once again put these rumors to bed. Speaking to MuscleManMalcom, she reiterated that she has not signed any sort of deal with WWE. Don’t believe everything that’s on the Internet, unless you hear it from somebody’s mouth. So many, still to this day, a lot of rumors always going around about me. Still not true. Still not true.

