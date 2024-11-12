CM Punk to wrestle at WWE MSG show on December 26

CM Punk will be wrestling at the annual Madison Square Garden Boxing Day WWE non-televised live event next month.

Punk actually wrestled his first match back in WWE after he returned at the Survivor Series in the same place, taking on Dominik Mysterio in front of a packed MSG.

Tickets for this show, which has become a tradition, start from $70.65 plus taxes and fees and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

