Mercedes Mone shared her joy about reconnecting with Private Party, saying, “Being reunited with the Boys in Private Party last week was so great.” While no formal partnership is planned, Mone has watched Private Party grow from their early days, noting, “I have been watching those boys come up since they were young fans training with Amazing Red at the House of Glory Wrestling School.”

Mone recalled meeting them for the first time in 2015 when they were teenagers, remembering a time “about five years ago when Isaiah and Quen came up to ask me for my advice” as they explored options to sign with a big wrestling promotion. Mone described her pride upon hearing of their signing with AEW: “I was so proud! I just felt like a proud sister.”

Reflecting on their success since, Mone expressed joy in watching them win the AEW tag team titles, saying, “Seeing them win the AEW tag team titles five years later has been amazing! Again, I feel like their little big sister and am really proud of them.” She added that their hard work and dedication had earned them widespread admiration: “All of the wrestlers backstage are so happy for them. They worked so hard for a long time to get where they are now.” Concluding her thoughts, Mone emphasized, “It’s great to stand by and support them as a proud sister.”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #22

