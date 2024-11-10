Mercedes Mone says she’s the greatest, Rikishi says Solo Sikoa is a GOAT-slayer

– Mercedes Moné said:

“I’m not the greatest women’s wrestler ….I am the greatest wrestler. When you think of John Cena, The Rock or Kenny Omega, I won’t stop until people are thinking of Mercedes Mone in the same light.”

– Rikishi says Solo Sikoa is the new GOAT and must dethrone Cody Rhodes as WWE Champion

“Well, after this pin on Roman at Crown Jewel, I see Solo being the one to take it off of Cody. I talked about maybe Roman will come back and take it off of Cody. But after seeing that, you beat the GOAT, with I believe it was two or three spikes…now, it’s like okay, you beat the GOAT, now you’re considered the GOAT. The GOAT-slayer!”

Source: Rikishi via Off The Top

