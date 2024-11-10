Matches announced for AEW Dynamite
Next weeks Dynamite is already stacked with potential.
Announced for Dynamite next week in Bridgeport, CT.
• Adam Cole vs Konosuke Takeshita
• Jay White/Juice Robinson vs Hangman Page/Christian Cage
• Britt Baker returns
• FTR vs House of Black
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!
Bridgeport, CT
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
After Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D issued an open contract, the reemergent Penelope Ford has signed up to fight on Dynamite!
2 AEW originals aiming for the top will fight 1-on-1!
2 AEW originals aiming for the top will fight 1-on-1! pic.twitter.com/OzOV9MPQRU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY
Bridgeport, CT
LIVE 8/7c | TBS
LIVE 8/7c | TBS
After being taken out by former teammate Kyle Fletcher at #AEWWrestleDream, Will Ospreay returned to #AEW to save his United Empire brother Mark Davis last Dynamite! What will he have to say THIS WED?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024