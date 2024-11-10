Matches announced for AEW Dynamite

Next weeks Dynamite is already stacked with potential.

Announced for Dynamite next week in Bridgeport, CT.

• Adam Cole vs Konosuke Takeshita

• Jay White/Juice Robinson vs Hangman Page/Christian Cage

• Britt Baker returns

• FTR vs House of Black

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@TotalMtgArena | Bridgeport, CT

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork After Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D issued an open contract, the reemergent @thePenelopeFord has signed up to fight on Dynamite!

2 AEW originals aiming for the top will fight 1-on-1! pic.twitter.com/OzOV9MPQRU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY@TotalMtgArena | Bridgeport, CT

LIVE 8/7c | TBS After being taken out by former teammate Kyle Fletcher at #AEWWrestleDream, @WillOspreay returned to #AEW to save his United Empire brother Mark Davis last Dynamite! What will he have to say THIS WED? pic.twitter.com/Nia9BjbcM2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2024

