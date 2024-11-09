WWE announces Randy Orton injured

Nov 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced that Randy Orton has a spinal cord injury and his return is now uncertain

This comes after Kevin Owens vicious beat down on Orton his week on SmackDown that saw him get strecherd out to a local medical facility.

