WWE announces Randy Orton injured

– WWE has announced that Randy Orton has a spinal cord injury and his return is now uncertain

This comes after Kevin Owens vicious beat down on Orton his week on SmackDown that saw him get strecherd out to a local medical facility.

BREAKING: After last night's brutal attack by @FightOwensFight on #SmackDown, @RandyOrton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia. There is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/6VhQQyTxpm — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

