Video: Jon Moxley sends a message to Shota Umino

Last week, Shota Umino told Tokyo Sports that he did not agree and was disappointed with what his mentor Jon Moxley was currently doing in All Elite Wrestling, and didn’t want to be a part of anything that was going on with the former Blackpool Combat Club members

Shooter stated that wanted to have a match against Moxley in NJPW, because he believes he can “fix” Mox.

The AEW World Champion responded to those biting comments today in a video, and said he’s not mad, and that Unimo shouldn’t be listening to anything anyone is saying, but, since he wanted to open his mouth, he’s going to be sending an “emissary” to the Tokyo Dome on January 5th to continue his education, because Moxley believes in his heart Shota can still become the champion he knew he could be from the beginning.

