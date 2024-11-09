Notes on Bo Dallas, Samoa Joe, and WWE ID deals

– Samoa Joe will be available to return to AEW soon as Twisted Metal has finished filming its upcoming season.

(Source: WON)

– There are currently no restrictions when it comes to talent under WWE ID deals doing jobs on shows or taking bookings.

When asked about AEW extra work, it was said that WWE would not prevent its talent from taking those bookings.

(Source: POST wrestling)

– Bo Dallas says the fireflies are more important than ever because they keep Bray Wyatt alive

“It is as if we’re grieving together, and I think people can feel our intentions and what we’re trying to do. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been involved with…we’re trying to get through this together because we miss him, and we want him back.“

(Source: Collider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

