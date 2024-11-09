Matches announced for AEW Dynamite and Full Gear

Nov 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia at AEW ‘Full Gear’ on November 23rd.

– Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere is set for Dynamite.

This will be Roddy’s match #3, the same night Adam Cole faces Konosuke Takeshita.

