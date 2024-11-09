Matches announced for AEW Dynamite and Full Gear

– Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia at AEW ‘Full Gear’ on November 23rd.

Saturday 11/23

Newark, NJ#AEWFullGear ppv TNT Title Match@boy_myth_legend vs @GarciaWrestling Saturday November 23 in Newark NJ at AEW Full Gear, after weeks of confrontations, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend the title vs Daniel Garcia live on ppv! Don’t miss Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1rUzn85mWE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2024

– Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere is set for Dynamite.

This will be Roddy’s match #3, the same night Adam Cole faces Konosuke Takeshita.

