Danielson exploring medical alternatives, Mero posts photo with Alex Wright, Aron Stevens post
– According to recent reports, Bryan Danielson is exploring alternatives to surgery, specifically stem cell treatments, in hopes of addressing his ongoing neck issues, reports Fightful Select. Danielson’s neck has been a persistent concern, but the objective is to rehabilitate the injury without surgical intervention.
– FKA WWE’s Damien Sandow posted:
There’s another option. Spend time with your family/loved ones. You don’t have to talk about politics. There are many other things to discuss. Dividing families is wrong. The people that call for it are wrong. https://t.co/tG2LNlY6of
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) November 9, 2024
– Marc Mero posted:
What a great time catching up with my longtime friend from Germany Alex Wright. He joined WCW as an 18-year-old kid and we became great friends. We traveled the roads together and here is a picture from us back in our WCW days and a picture of us Last night at a diner in Long… pic.twitter.com/mSMaJ6a6Kk
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) November 9, 2024