Danielson exploring medical alternatives, Mero posts photo with Alex Wright, Aron Stevens post

– According to recent reports, Bryan Danielson is exploring alternatives to surgery, specifically stem cell treatments, in hopes of addressing his ongoing neck issues, reports Fightful Select. Danielson’s neck has been a persistent concern, but the objective is to rehabilitate the injury without surgical intervention.

– FKA WWE’s Damien Sandow posted:

There’s another option. Spend time with your family/loved ones. You don’t have to talk about politics. There are many other things to discuss. Dividing families is wrong. The people that call for it are wrong. https://t.co/tG2LNlY6of — Aron (@AronsThoughts) November 9, 2024

– Marc Mero posted:

What a great time catching up with my longtime friend from Germany Alex Wright. He joined WCW as an 18-year-old kid and we became great friends. We traveled the roads together and here is a picture from us back in our WCW days and a picture of us Last night at a diner in Long… pic.twitter.com/mSMaJ6a6Kk — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) November 9, 2024

