All In: Texas kickoff party set for November 20 in Arlington

AEW will host a special All In: Texas kickoff party on Wednesday, November 20 from 6PM to 9PM CT at Texas Live! in Arlington.

The event is free and open to the public and will celebrate the AEW All In: Texas event coming to Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party will feature photo opportunities with the stars of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, rare AEW memorabilia displays, exclusive AEW merchandise for purchase, special AEW giveaways and an opportunity to view that evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite live on the Texas Live! screens. In addition, all fans in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for AEW All In: Texas before they go on sale to the general public.

AEW and ROH Stars scheduled to appear include Dustin Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Thunder Rosa, Athena, Sammy Guevara, The Outrunners and Abadon (talent subject to change).

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

