11/9/24 AEW Collision Recap

– House of Black defeated Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

Post-match:

Malakai Black is about to speak, but FTR interrupt. Dax says he has been chasing Tag Titles for a long time now and he has put the titles before his health, his family and even The God and nothing changes.

FTR want a match against House of Black on Dynamite. Black & Brody King step up. Black just says “Good Luck” to FTR.

The winner will be one of the three teams to challenge Top Flight for the titles at Full Gear in a 4-Way Match.

– Lio Rush challenges Swerve Strickland for a match on Dynamite and it seems like he is making a play to be in the Hurt Syndicate.

This promo reminded me of when Rush used to be Lashley’s hype man.

– The Outrunners defeated Top Flight

The Outrunners have qualified for the Fatal-4-Way for the Tag Titles at Full Gear.

During the match, there was also a tease of Top Flight falling apart.

– MVP: “You talking about Ball, ballsack, scissors… What’s wrong with you?”

MVP is still trying to recruit Bobby’s sister – Max Caster and she seems interested too… That’s understandable.

– Roderick Strong defeated The Beast Mortos, after the match Lance Archer attacked Roderick Strong.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May says she isn’t in the Women’s Division, they’re in her Division.

Anna Jay calls out Mariah May for a No DQ Match, and if she loses, she won’t challenge Mariah May for the Championship as long as she’s Champion.

– Kris Statlander def. Ashley Fox (0:43).

Post-match:

Mercedes Mone hits Statlander with a backstabber and then beautifully transitions it into submission.

– Julia Hart is apparently back!

We see a surreal vignette of her, where she confronts a veiled version of her House of Black self, who then shoots her with a bow and arrow.

– Jack Perry defeated Action Andretti to retain the TNT Title

After the match, Daniel Garcia vs Jack Perry for the TNT Title is made official for Full Gear but Perry says Garcia isn’t ready for it.

– Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox

– Deathriders defeated The Conglomeration to retain the AEW Trios World Titles

After the match, Orange Cassidy hits Wheeler Yuta with an Orange Punch before going after Jon Moxley starting a brawl on the outside that Orange Cassidy finishes to end AEW Collision.

