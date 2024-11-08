WWE SmackDown Results 11/8/24

WWE SmackDown returns with a live show tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is “The Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Bayley vs. Candice LeRae, a “history-making announcement” from Nick Aldis, plus appearances by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 8, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – NOVEMBER 8, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get us started as always, and then we see a shot of Buffalo, New York, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, “Main Event” Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Reunite..Sort-Of

We see an arrival shot of Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, as Cole promotes the “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” for tonight’s show. We then see a recap video package from the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Back live, we shoot inside the KeyBank Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme. Out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” accompanied by Jimmy Uso. Fans loudly chant “OTC! OTC!” as the duo head to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

The two settle in the ring and throw up the 1’s as they wrap up their mighty ring walk. Reigns gets ready to say something when Jey Uso’s music hits and he comes out via the stage instead of through the crowd. Jey says there is a lot of misunderstanding going around and asks Reigns to hear out Sami Zayn.

Zayn then makes his way out to the ring. The crowd is behind “Sami Uso” and they chant Sami Uso until Zayn starts to address the kick to Reigns’ face at Crown Jewel. He says it wasn’t on purpose and he showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey Uso and he’d love to say he’s here because of Jey as well, but that’s not true.

He says it’s been a while since he and Reigns shared a ring. He says at Crown Jewel when they all took on the New Bloodline it was special because it was with family. Zayn says he misses when it was the four of them in The Bloodline and he knows they all have missed it too and he knows this to be true because they’re all together to hash this out and on some level Reigns wants them all back together.

Zayn says he thinks Reigns loves him and says Reigns remembers the old days and Zayn says they can have that back. He’s leaving the ball in Reigns’ court and if Reigns wants him to leave, he will – but he doesn’t think that’s what Reigns wants. Zayn says he will do whatever Reigns wants he just wants an apology.

Reigns gets on the mic and asks Zayn “You want me to apologize to you?” and Zayn says it’s not for him, but the apology is for Jey. Reigns says he’s sorry for allowing Jey to waste his time with this as Zayn isn’t family. This isn’t about Sami Zayn but about Solo Sikoa and calls Sikoa out.

Sami Zayn starts leaving and Jacob Fatu shows up via video. Fatu says Sikoa moves on his own time and will come out when he wants… and at the end of the day they will acknowledge that. We see Bayley walking backstage and learn she is up next when we return, one-on-one against Candice LeRae. We head to a break.

When the show returns, we see Jey Uso try to talk to Roman Reigns backstage, only for Reigns to start talking down to him like he did in The Bloodline in the past. Jey tells him that’s his one pass on talking to him like that and walks off. Jimmy asks Roman what he’s doing. Roman down-talks him. Jimmy walks off shaking his head.

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae

Back inside the KeyBank Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Bayley’s theme song and the former women’s grand slam champion in WWE makes her way to the ring for opening action. Her opponent, Candice LeRae, makes her way out. The inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion settles inside and the bell sounds.

After some brief back-and-forth action, we see LeRae settle into the offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. LeRae eventually tries faking an injury, but Bayley knew it was B.S. and got the win.

Winner: Bayley

Kevin Owens Piledrives Randy Orton, Orton Leaves On Stretcher

We shoot backstage, where The Motor City Machine Guns are shown stretching, when Johnny Gargano walks up. He congratulates them on becoming tag champs and chums it up with them about their defense tonight against A-Town Down Under, noting Grayson Waller has a very punchable face.

As they walk off, Tommaso Ciampa walks up and freaks out on Gargano for being buddy-buddy with a team that just got here and immediately took their spot and the titles they never got a rematch against The Bloodline for in the first place. As he walks off, Gargano sees Randy Orton power-walking with a purpose past him.

The camera follows a fired up and intense “Apex Predator” as he walks all the way to the ring. As his theme hits and he finishes his walk, the show cuts into a quick commercial break. When we return, Orton is on the mic and calls out Kevin Owens.

Owens makes his way out to the entrance way and officials are stopping him from heading to the ring. Owens pushes the officials out of the way and runs to the ring – Orton and Owens start beating each other with Orton getting Owens in the corner.

We see officials pull Orton away and Owens cheap shots Orton and hits a pile driver on Orton. Officials check on Orton as Owens stands and watches Orton who is laid out. Medics come out with a stretcher and Owens leaves through the crowd.

He keeps looking back with concern as Orton is carted out. As Orton is loaded into the ambulance, Cody Rhodes catches up with them and is next to Orton with his back facing the camera. Cody hops in the back and leaves with the ambulance. We head to another commercial break.

DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

When we return from the break, we see DIY and Pretty Deadly in the ring already waiting for the next match of the evening. After a recap of the Orton/Owens situation is shown, we see Tommaso Ciampa and Elton Prince kick things off for their respective teams.

Ciampa is a madman possessed right now, still upset about Gargano being extra friendly with The Motor City Machine Guns earlier in the show. Ciampa ignores Gargano’s requests for a tag on the apron the entire match. He wrestles it himself and scores a quick win. Ciampa even storms away from Gargano as he tried celebrating with him. We head to another break.

Winners: DIY

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

When the show returns, we shoot backstage where we see Candice LeRae walking, when Tiffany Stratton approaches her. Nia Jax comes by and asks Stratton if she made the match with them against the tag champs for tonight. Stratton said she did and just imagine if they win they can rule the women’s division. Nia says she already does.

Inside the arena, Jade Cargill makes her way out, accompanied by Bianca Belair. The women’s tag champs head to the ring. Their opponents, the aforementioned Jax and Stratton, come out next. The bell sounds and off we go. Stratton and Cargill kick things off for their respective teams.

Cargill gets Stratton in the corner and attempts a slam but Stratton counters and slaps Cargill. Cargill hits a fallaway slam on Stratton and she tags out to Nia Jax. Outside the ring, Stratton takes out Belair and in the ring, Jax hits Cargill with a Samoan Drop. From there, we head into a mid-match break as the bout continues.

When we return, we see the match still in progress. It continues for a few more minutes and then Candice LeRae runs in and gets involved. Stratton yells that she doesn’t need her help from the ring. Nia Jax lays her out on the floor but then Cargill decks Nia with a big kick. Belair hits the K.O.D. on Stratton for the win. We head to another break.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. A-Town Down Under

It’s time for championship action! When the show returns, we see A-Town Down Under in the middle of finishing up their ring entrance, in progress, for their big title opportunity. Corey Graves explains “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment was canceled in favor of this title tilt instead.

New WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin make their way out for their first televised title defense. The bell sounds and off we go. Shelley dominates the early offense, but upon going for a high spot to the floor, he begins selling his knee.

Cole speculates on commentary that he may have injured his knee on the landing. As the action resumes inside the ring with Theory taking it to Shelley, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Waller dominating the action, taking it to Shelley.

Shelley eventually makes the much-needed tag to Sabin, who hits the ring with a ton of energy making the fired-up offensive comeback for his team. Eventually we see the MCMG duo hit their Skull & Bones finisher for the pinfall victory. With the win, they have their first title defense under their belt. We head to another commercial break.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: The Motor City Machine Guns

Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony

When we return, we learn in a backstage segment that The Street Profits, not DIY, will be challenging The Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team Championships for next week’s show. Also announced is Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Additionally, Nick Aldis is shown in a backstage segment where he introduces and unveils the brand new WWE Women’s United States Championship.

We return inside the arena after a quick message from Jacob Fatu about Solo Sikoa no longer doing Roman Reigns’ bidding. We then hear The Bloodline theme and out comes Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. He settles in the ring but when he goes to speak, Roman Reigns’ theme hits.

Out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” to cut him off. Reigns refuses to acknowledge Sikoa. He challenges him instead. He says whoever wins will be the undisputed only tribal chief. Sikoa brushes that off and says Reigns doesn’t have a Bloodline. He then talks about WarGames.

Reigns says he only sees four of them. Sikoa points to the four Bloodline members and says the fifth is his dog, Sami Zayn. Zayn quietly emerges from the entrance area without any music to gasps from the crowd. As Reigns looks back at that, Sikoa attacks Reigns.

Sikoa taunts Reigns as The Bloodline beats him down and Zayn watches on. Sikoa says Zayn didn’t kick Reigns in the head at WWE Crown Jewel on accident. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso run past Zayn to make the save for Reigns, but they end up getting beat down by Sikoa and The Bloodline as well.

Sikoa gets ready to finish off Reigns with his Samoan Spike. He stops, however, and points to Zayn. He orders him to come to the ring. He orders Zayn to kick him in the face. Zayn runs and blasts Sikoa with a Helluva Kick instead. The Usos help them clean house. All four of the original Bloodline members stand tall in the ring holding up the 1s as the show goes off the air. Epic show this week, folks. Epic. Thanks for joining us!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

