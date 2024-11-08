WWE Elimination Chamber coming to Toronto

WWE today announced that Elimination Chamber is headed to Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sat‍urday, Mar‍ch 1, 2025!

This marks the second consecutive year that Elimination Chamber will be held in an international stadium, following this year’s record-setting event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Road to #WrestleMania 41 is rolling through Toronto… and we’re bringing 10 tons of steel with us.#WWEChamber. Toronto. March 1. Are you ready? https://t.co/c9Wlb4JUd1 — Triple H (@TripleH) November 8, 2024

