Rob Van Dam and Mercedes Mone notes

– Rob Van Dam made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s NXT, held at the iconic former ECW Arena, stepping in to assist Je’Von Evans during his match against Wes Lee. The night took an unexpected turn when Lee launched an attack on RVD backstage before the match. Despite the assault, Van Dam managed to make his way to the ring mid-match, creating enough of a distraction for Evans to capitalize and secure the victory.

After the show, a fan took to social media expressing their wish to see RVD compete, to which the wrestling legend responded, “Me too. But I’ll be back.” This message sparked excitement among fans, hinting at the possibility of more from RVD in the future.

– Mercedes Mone’ says she was born to be the savior of Women’s Wrestling and be known as the best ever

“I was born to be the best. I was born to have this purpose of leading a charge of making sure that women’s wrestling is known and respected and it deserves the respect that it’s given. So just leaning on the standard that I put for myself, I’m here to be the best, to show the world that I’m the best, and I’m here to bring the women along with me!”

source: Mercedes Mone’ via UpRoxx Sports

