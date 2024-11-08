Quick WWE SmackDown Preview

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Previews – November 08, 2024:

1. WWE Tag Team Champions MCMG appear on Grayson Waller Effect

2. Main Event Jey Uso invites Sami Zayn on SmackDown

3. Roman Reigns set to Appear

What an incredible journey!

After 20+ years, the Motor City Machine Guns have finally reached the pinnacle of professional wrestling. All the long car rides, hotdog and handshakes and missed birthdays have all been worth it…..

Because tomorrow night they get to be guests on… pic.twitter.com/prjTHXTWlL

— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 7, 2024